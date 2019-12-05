Jacqueline Fernandez chills with Yohan Blake and Salman Khan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

World 100m and 200m stalwart of Jamaica, Yohan Blake, landed in India earlier this week and met up with Jacqueline Fernandez on set. Jackie and Yohan hit it off immediately and were seen engaging in a freewheeling conversation revolving around entertainment and fitness. Blake was a sport as Jacqueline taught him a few Bollywood dance moves and helped him experiment with local Mumbai food. Not only this, Salman Khan also joined them in the fun.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez turned host for international pop sensation Katy Perry and Amanda Cerny on their recent visits to India. The actress shares a great rapport with global influencers like Lilly Singh and Huda Kattan. Jacqueline will be seen next in the Netflix original film titled Mrs Serial Killer.

The youngest ever sprinter till date whom Bolt has dubbed 'The Beast,' Yohan Blake is on a promotional spree to create awareness about road safety in India where around 1,50,000 people are killed and more than 4,50,000 people are critically injured in road accidents every year.

Blake who is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Games, has collaborated with the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket event to be played between the legends of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka in February 2020 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

While former cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brett Lee and Virender Sehwag are among the 110 cricketers to have committed to playing in the tournament, Blake has been brought on board as the 'Road Safety Champion' of the West Indies Legends team while Sachin Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the series and Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the series.

