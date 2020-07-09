Jacqueline Fernandez: Dealing with major anxiety these past few weeks, Yoga taught me a valuable lesson

Jacqueline Fernandez has a perfect body and knows how to slay it through her Instagram posts. She's a terrific pole dancer too, we saw that in her film A Gentleman, and her aura can give anybody a run for their money.

She has now taken to her Instagram account to share a video where she can be seen doing Yoga. This wasn't just another video but she revealed something about herself that her fans should read. She wrote how she has been dealing with anxiety for the past weeks and how Yoga has taught her a valuable lesson.

This is what she wrote- "I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what's even more important.. gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone! Namaste." (sic)

And have a look at the video right here:

After seeing the video, a majority of the users commented with the fire and heart emojis. A user commented- "Nice mam I will try it." (sic) And a few days back, she shared another picture that was a selfie and she captioned it- "Monsoon Sunday." (sic) Have a look right here:

In an interview a few months back, the actress even spoke about how she had to live on her own. She stated, "For the longest time I haven't had people around. I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me."

Fernandez made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama, Aladin, and went on to do films like Housefull 2, Race 3, Kick, Murder 2, Housefull 3, Brothers, Drive, and was last seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer. She now has Attack with John Abraham coming up.

