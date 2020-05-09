Jacqueline Fernandez finds a friend in Jenny the goat at Salman Khan's farmhouse

Jacqueline Fernandez is inseparable from Jenny, one of the goats at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse where the actor is spending lockdown. Her 'new friend' follows her wherever she goes.

While promoting her recent Netflix release, Mrs Serial Killer, Fernandez made sure Jenny was part of the video conference call as well. The actor was seen pampering the goat who appeared to be enjoying the attention.

View this post on Instagram My friend Jenny! â¤ï¸ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMay 7, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

Animal lover Fernandez can't think of parting with Jenny when the lockdown ends. Now, there's one more reason to zip down to Panvel often.

In related news, Salman Khan is all set to release his next song titled Tere Bina featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. The star's first song, Love Karona, was received very well by the audience, especially by his fans. Salman Khan shot for the new song at his Panvel farmhouse, where Jackie and their other friends including Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur, among others, have been stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Salman Khan even gave Waluscha an interview and spoke about his new song along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram @jacquelinef143 @waluschaa A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onMay 8, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

Well, we certainly can't wait for this one!

