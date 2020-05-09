Jacqueline Fernandez gives us glimpse of her quarantine life at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

Jacqueline Fernandez is locked down at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. Yes, we are talking about Salman Khan's very popular farmhouse where he celebrates his birthday every year.

How has the actress been spending her time there? Looking at her Instagram pictures, her quarantine time is all about fun and joy. Jacqueline is spending her days riding horses, reading, snacking and climbing trees. She recently gave us a glimpse of her life at Arpita Farms by posting a video on her Instagram account.

In the video, Jacqueline can be seen climbing up coconut trees, bathing horses, feeding them and riding them. She is also seen playing with Salman Khan's cute pets which include a hen, a baby goat and a few stray dogs. Sharing the video, she wrote, "My little film! Enjoy!"

Not only this, but the Kick actress also shared a series of pictures of her doing leisure activities, which includes tending to the animals.

In a recent interview, Jacqueline talked quarantine and how she has been spending time at the place. She said, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

And just like any other actor, she is also missing her closest friends and family, she says, "Earlier, I wouldn't be so much in touch with them, but lately, I have been spending a lot of time with them, though virtually."

