Jacqueline Fernandez gives a retro twist to her corporate look

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the airport carrying a fresh style being a complete visual delight. The actress effortlessly carried that retro look giving it a new corporate twist.

The Kick actress was seen exiting the city donning busy look on her face. Reflecting her hectic work schedule, Jacqueline Fernandez made a stylish statement by pairing a faded pink blazer jacket long with a light blue bellbottom pant and a white tank top.

The actress made the formal look very comfortable teaming the attire with the pastel-blue slip-on. Her hair was tied up in a bun with minimal makeup and only sticking to a lipgloss. She kept it fairly simple, picking aviators, minimal rings, and a dainty necklace.

On the professional front, Jacqueline is busy filming Race 3. She injured herself while playing squash and therefore will shoot the climax scene of the film, wearing sunglasses.

The actress has earlier been part of action flicks, however, Jacqueline Fernandez never performed hand to hand combat, her sequences always included weapons. It would be for the first time that the actress will be seen doing bare hand action.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

