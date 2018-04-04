Race 3: All is not well between Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah?

Apparently, Race 3 leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah are putting up an act of being friendly on the sets



Jacqueline Fernandez

A birdie from the set of Remo D'Souza's Race 3 chirps to say that all is not well between the film's leading ladies — Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. The two are said to be putting on an act of being friendly and helpful to each other.



Daisy Shah

Jacqueline Fernandez feels she is the female lead while Daisy Shah is of the opinion that there is an equal part for all in the thriller. The two also have a common connect — co-star Salman Khan. Daisy owes her career to him. He launched her in Jai Ho (2014). Jackie's career took off after she starred with Salman Khan's in Kick (2014). Too many things in common may not be a good thing sometimes.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently suffered an eye injury on the sets of Race 3. The actress, however, continued to shoot and will be shooting the climax sequence wearing sunglasses. Jacqueline was in Abu Dhabi shooting for high octane action sequences for the action thriller suffered an injury while playing squash. Jacqueline Fernandez was immediately rushed to the hospital wherein she was discharged after receiving primary treatment. The Judwaa 2 actress quickly returned to the sets after her visit to the hospital to continue her scheduled scene.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

