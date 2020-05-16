Jacqueline Fernandez is missing her parents

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she cannot wait to see her parents once the lockdown is lifted. The Sri Lankan beauty took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her parents.

"Miss you both so much... can't wait to see you when this is all over," she captioned the image, which has currently garnered 650K likes. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Aww... pls give them my love... till v meet again in the Maldives."

Speaking about Jacqueline, the actress was living at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, along with the entire family. She said, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

Jacqueline recently also featured in Salman Khan's latest song "Tere bina", which has been sung and directed by the superstar himself. Shot at his Panvel farmhouse, the song followed the current norm of social distancing and was created in the presence of just three people -- him, Jacqueline and the DOP. The actress was also recently seen in "Mrs. Serial Killer", which released on Netflix.

Mrs. Serial Killer is the story of a doctor whose world comes crashing down on him after he gets framed for a series of murders. The story follows his wife, who tries to save him by committing a crime exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband's innocence.

