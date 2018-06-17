Jacqueline Fernandez: Lesser sleep, fewer holidays, but no regrets

Soaring the sky since Kick, her first film with Salman hit screens, Jacky says she's enjoying life in the fast lane

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is neck-deep in work to such an extent that she's lost count of the number of interviews she's been part of to promote her latest release, Remo D'Souza's Race 3. The actor has been slogging it out at the studio, rehearsing for the US and Canada leg of the upcoming Da-Bangg tour. She has also been practising for her act at a beauty pageant. Still, she manages to squeeze in few minutes for this Q&A at a suburban studio. Interestingly, like she would her Hindi dialogues before going before the camera, she retraces our questions aloud before answering them.

Life has been hectic for Fernandez ever since Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick (2014) gave a much-needed impetus to her career. "After my films began doing well, it has been a busy ride. At one time, I am doing several things. I like it this way. I may compromise on my sleep and take fewer holidays, but I have no complaints." Salman Khan's tour unfolds overseas — in seven cities, including Atlanta and Los Angeles, and Vancouver and Toronto — from June 22 and runs till July 8. It also has Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah, among others, in the line up of artistes. With Khan's name associated with the project, Fernandez confesses, there's little room for mediocrity. "I have been prepping with choreographer Sanjay Shetty. We have to make sure that everything is perfect. From costume fittings to matching steps with the backdrop dancers to the lip-sync. It is a big production and if you are going on a tour with Salman Khan, it is a huge responsibility. You have to give your best."



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Race 3 sees her pack in a punch, even as she continues to ooze oomph. "My character is super glam, but she's also badass. She hops out of helicopters like it is no big deal. That, according to me, is today's modern-day woman. She is classy, sophisticated and understands the power of feminity." Fernandez admits that Khan, with whom she first collaborated in Kick (2014), has been an important part of her life. "He's been there ever since I landed in India to make a career in the industry. More than a co-actor, producer and mentor, he is a friend. He will always be a friend before anything else. He has been honest, caring and supportive. I don't have family here and am not an industry offspring. Salman gave me the confidence to get going in Bollywood."

But even without a family, Fernandez has companions that fill up an important part of her day — her pet cats, Miu Miu and Yoda. "For someone who lives alone, there is always a lot of drama going on at home. I love playing with Yoda, who throws such attitude when denied attention. Recently, I sent him for a spa treatment, which went horribly wrong. What a fit he threw! I promised that, next time, I would make sure his fur is trimmed in a better manner. They surprise and humour me with their antics. I enjoy coming home to them. They are my biggest stress-busters."



Jacqueline Fernandez with pet cat Yoda

But when she's not at home, Fernandez means business. With her Bollywood career soaring high, she has also spread her entrepreneurial wings wide. Last December, she turned restaurateur with Kaema Sutra, which opened at a five-star hotel in her hometown, Colombo. The actor collaborated with Lankan celebrity chef, Dharshan Munidasa, to serve authentic local cuisine. "It has been such a passion because I have grown up on Lankan food. It is delicious." The actor devised the menu along with Munidasa, which largely consists of seafood. The restaurant's success urged her to set up an eatery in Mumbai too. Teaming up with Mishali Sanghani, she set up Pali Thai in Bandra.

"She is my best friend. I refer to her as the queen of restaurants. She runs two of the best places in Mumbai. I have been looking into everything, right from the decor to the menu. Food has been my passion; the first thing on my mind." Even though she had a stint with TV when she judged dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a return to the small screen is not on the cards. "But, if something exciting comes my way, I will give it a thought." On the film front, she will be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput next.