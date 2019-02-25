Jacqueline Fernandez' next to be Chashme Baddoor sequel?

bollywood

Rumours suggest Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached for a sequel to the 2013 film Chashme Baddoor that featured Taapsee Pannu, Siddharth and Ali Zafar

Jacqueline Fernandez

After Race 3 (2018), Jacqueline Fernandez has been mum about what her next project will be. Her long-complete thriller, Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, has yet to see the light of day.

If the industry buzz is to be believed, the actor has been approached for a sequel to David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor (2013). The comic caper will now be helmed by writer-director Farhad Samji. Work on the script and casting is underway.

Chashme Baddoor starred Taapsee Pannu, Ali Zafar and Siddharth Narayan in lead roles. The film had garnered overall positive reviews both from critics and the box office. It's not known who will be cast opposite Jacqueline Fernandez if she indeed will be seen in the sequel to this 2013 movie. The Sri Lankan beauty is known for her roles in films like Brothers, A Gentleman, Judwaa 2 and Dishoom.

When it comes to upcoming projects, Jacqueline's next Drive also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and is slated for release on June 28, 2019. The film was slated to release on September 7, 2018. Drive is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar. It is a remake of the 2011 American film Drive.

