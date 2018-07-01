Jacqueline Fernandez races ahead on social media

Jacqueline Fernandez followers on social media have increased by whopping 3.5 million since February 2018. Her slew of posts during the Race 3 release also helped her gain a steady growth of fans

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently basking in the glory of the blockbuster run of her superhit film Race 3, is witnessing an upward trend on her Instagram, clocks 19.5 M followers. Owing to the actresses immense popularity amongst the masses, Jacqueline's followers saw a steep rise in the last few months.

Jacqueline's numbers on social media have shown a steady growth. Her followers have increased by whopping 3.5 million since February 2018. With the release of Race 3 her followers catapulted by 1.6 million in just a month of June.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been recently sharing a lot of behind the scenes videos from the Dabangg tour that have found a lot of attention from the fans.

Not just that, her slew of posts during the Race 3 release also helped her gain a steady growth of fans on social media charts. The source revealed, “Jacqueline has been interacting and posting to her fans extensively. Her interaction growth has been in excess of 45 per cent in the past 3 months. That is a phenomenal rise.”

Jacqueline is currently on a world tour for Dabangg Tour and will be performing to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there. The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.

