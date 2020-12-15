Jacqueline Fernandez rocks her washboard abs in this picture; seen yet?

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently living life out of her suitcase, having an immensely busy time ahead as she holds four major projects in her kitty. The actress shares a mirror selfie post her workout at the gym rocking her washboard abs. The actress captioned it with a self love quote saying, "They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself (sic)."

Our Bollywood's sunshine has always been an inspiration when it comes to positivity and fitness having people look up to her the most when they lack motivation.

The actress is having a busy year-end and a packed 2021 scheduled as she'll be shooting for Cirkus, Phone Bhooth and the recently announced Bachchan Pandey.

