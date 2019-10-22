Jacqueline Fernandez' stunning dress at an event has left us awe-struck

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has made her YouTube debut, is one of the most influential actors in the country. Recently, the actress attended a social media fest where she turned heads in her shimmery champagne dress that totally blew our mind.

Jacqueline stunned in her sparkly gown that had a high slit at the social media fest. The actress looked gorgeous in the ensemble and complemented her dress with diamond earrings and heels. Jackie kept her makeup minimal that added a chic touch to her look.

Owing to her massive popularity online, Jackie makes sure to stun everyone every time she makes a public appearance. Be it a sari or a gown, Jacqueline carries off any outfit with ease.

Jacqueline also keeps her fans excited and on their toes when it comes to her YouTube channel. Whenever she comes up with a new video, the comment box is filled with best wishes and positive reviews. Her fans love the content she puts up and are always excited when she does something new.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her debut on the digital platform. Also, her upcoming movie is Drive, which is all set to hit Netflix soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates