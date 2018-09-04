Jacqueline Fernandez to star in Hindi remake of Kirik Party

bollywood

After Kartik Aaryan, the makers of Kirik Party roped in Jacqueline Fernandez for the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: @taranadarsh

After starring in Salman Khan's action thriller Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of Kannada hit movie, Kirik Party.

The movie will be helmed by national award-winning director Abhishek Jain and produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, and Vrithika Laykar.

"Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of #Kannada smash hit #KirikParty... Stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead... Produced by Ajay Kapoor [in the pic with Jacqueline], Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar... Directed by Abhishek Jain," Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of #Kannada smash hit #KirikParty... Stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead... Produced by Ajay Kapoor [in the pic with Jacqueline], Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar... Directed by Abhishek Jain. pic.twitter.com/q00xOpEgHk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2018

The film deals with a central theme of how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man.

