Jacqueline Fernandez witnesses a huge fan frenzy at Atlanta airport

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who will be seen performing at the Dabangg tour along with Salman Khan was mobbed by fans at the Atlanta airport. The Race 3 actress received a warm welcome from her fans in Atlanta who gathered to witness the sight of the beautiful actress.

Overwhelmed Jacqueline took to her social media sharing, " Just landed in Atlanta and this is the response!!!! So overwhelmed ððð can’t wait to see you all the the show tomo!!! #dabangg #worldtour".

Dabangg tour will see Jacqueline perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there. The actress has been leaving no stone unturned in rehearsing a testimony of which was witnessed on her social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez will also be recreating the much loved Jumme Ki Raat along with Salman Khan at the tour along with various other chartbusters. The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.

