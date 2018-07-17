Jagran.com launches campaign to Measure City Liveability Index

The 'My City, My Pride' campaign with KPMG as knowledge partners will measure cities on 5 key pillars â Healthcare, Infrastructure, Education, Safety and Economy through public participation

Representational Image

Jagran.com – the Hindi news and information website of Jagran New Media has recently launched a new citizen connect initiative – 'My City, My Pride' - to measure and drive the development of cities in an interactive way through public participation. With growing development, rapid industrialization and the influx of people, there is a need to quantify the liveability of emerging cities and take timely corrective actions. The key objective of the campaign is to produce data-driven insights that will help raise citizen awareness and generate ideas of change through collaboration leading to an actionable plan for the development of cities.

During the first stage, the program will invite citizens to score their respective cities across five fundamental pillars - health, infrastructure, economy, education and safety. These scores will be analysed by knowledge partners – KPMG and ICFJ, along with Jagran's editorial teams. Towards the end of this stage, a City Liveability Survey Report will be published in partnership with KPMG.

This will be followed by collaboration stage, wherein through public participation, the influencers from each city for every pillar, will meet, interact and discuss, to find workable solutions towards the identified problems presented in the report. During the last stage, an actionable plan will be jointly worked out by the city influencers and the local administration. The same will be announced on a public forum, where it would then be handed over to the local administration body for on-ground implementation.

My City, My Pride originated from a thought of introducing a sense of positivity amongst the citizens and getting them together to bring about a change. With the combined amplification strength of Facebook, Jagran.com, Dainik Jagran and Radio City, the platform aspires to be an effective catalyst of change for betterment of people. The multi-phased program will be rolled out across 10 cities during phase one. These cities are Ludhiana, Dehradun, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur and Indore.

Commenting on the launch of this new campaign, Apurva Purohit, President – Jagran Prakashan Ltd. said, "Being cognizant of our responsibility to be enablers of change, with this initiative we aim to provide robust data-driven insights and help solve civic problems at a local level. The idea is to encourage city development in an interactive way through public participation – since no one knows a city better than its citizens. We hope that this platform will act as a catalyst for change by bringing together citizens and administrators, thereby forming communities that identify core issues and develop solutions for a better city".

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Bharat Gupta, CEO Jagran New Media said, "As a media organization, we are the voice of the people, and so we want to provide them a platform where they raise their concerns and we can find a solution to their problems in a collaborative way. My City, My Pride is one such initiative from Jagran New Media, where we are engaging users using online and offline mediums and enable action through user participation."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates