Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Deepak Hooda: Win or lose is part of the game but we have to keep fighting

Amazon Prime Video is all set to bring to us Sons of The Soil, a documented series of a Kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. The docu-series is an unfiltered, raw look at the functioning, handling and playing of a Professional Kabaddi team in Pro Kabaddi League.

Deepak Hooda, captain of the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers, recently discussed his team's preparation at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 tournament; his learnings; all of it and more in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Sons of The Soil.

Deepak Hooda shares what he gained from the defeat they faced in season 7 of the league, he says, "We had started off very well because we prepared for it. We had a fantastic few games but as we reached Chennai, a few players and myself fell sick and a couple of others had an injury. So, the team lost that enthusiasm and motivation to play which is seen in the docu-series. We were troubled as a team, we tried to play in spite of being sick but that didn't happen. The circumstances were such that we succumbed to it. We learnt how to avoid injuries, we understood how we could do much better. We know that win or lose is a part of the game but we have to keep fighting, which you will see in the docu-series as well. Abhishek sir told us one thing throughout the season that we will keep fighting and beating the opponents."

Highlighting their never-say-die spirit, he added, "This team is strong, and will be strong. If the same team plays the next season I can say one thing for sure that we will play the finals. We will keep fighting like a fighter."

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have been part of the Pro Kabaddi League ever since its inception in 2014. The Panthers also went on to clinch the trophy in the first season.

Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale, the unscripted sports docu-series follows the inspiring journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bringing the stars of the mat to fame, Amazon Original Series Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will launch in over 200 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on 4th December.

