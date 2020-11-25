How Deepak Hooda took home gym equipment during lockdown!

While sporting activities across the country have been halted since March due the Coronavirus-caused lockdown, many athletes have struggled to manage their training and fitness schedules.

However, nothing stopped India kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda from training. Hooda, who is also the captain of Pro Kabaddi League side Jaipur Pink Panthers, spoke of how he meticulously planned his workouts during the lockdown.

No excuses, please!

"Basically, we are all used to giving excuses, saying the gym is closed and nothing is available [to train]. But I don't believe in excuses. Ten days before the lockdown, I brought all the equipment like weight bags, metal ropes etc needed for my exercises, home; I trained on my terrace at home.

"Stadiums were closed, so I used to do running on the highways at 4am and then later again at 9pm, since the streets are relatively empty during that time. This also helped me maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the Coronavirus," Hooda told mid-day during a virtual press conference at the launch of the Amazon Prime series, Sons of the Soil.

The sports documentary series, to be aired from December 4, covers the highs and lows of the members of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the inaugural PKL in 2014.

Also Read: PKL star Deepak Hooda: I have drawn inspiration from my struggle

'Had no one to guide'

Hooda also spoke of his personal problems early on in life and how they made him stronger. "I lost my mother and father when I was a child, so there was no one to look after me, guide me.

Even my married sister returned home along with her two little children as she had domestic problems. I was forced to leave my studies too and began teaching young students at a private school. But even during these times I ensured I did not skip my kabaddi practice; I would train at 3am," added Haryana-based Hooda, 26, who was part of India's 2016 World Cup-winning team.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news