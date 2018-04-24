Jalna: Fake notes worth Rs 6.17 lakh seized in Golpangri

Police arrested one Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Munna (23) from the car and are investigating further

Police on Tuesday seized fake notes worth Rs 6.17 lakh from a car in Golpangri near Jalna and arrested a 23-year-old man. On a tip-off, police intercepted the car and found the counterfeit currencies of Rs 100 denomination from a bag, said district superintendent of police, Ramnath Pokale.

Police arrested one Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Munna (23) from the car and are investigating further. According to the officer, the notes were meant to be circulated in Jalna city. A case has been registered against Munna under various sections of the IPC.

