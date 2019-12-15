Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019
Singh beat France's Ophely Mezzino, who came second and India's Suman Rao, who finished third
London: Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh has been crowned as the Miss World 2019 in the glitzy event held in London's ExCeL Arena on Saturday. Singh, wearing a white and silver embellished gown, beat France's Ophely Mezzino, who came second and India's Suman Rao, finished third.
#MissWorld2019 crowning moment...#MissWorld #London pic.twitter.com/oCvrD5s0TN— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019
23-year-old Singh, an aspiring doctor, according to the Miss World website, studying women studies and psychology in US' Florida State University, is the fourth Jamaican to win the coveted title. The Caribbean island-nation won the competition after a two-decade hiatus as Jamaica had last won the crown back in 1993 when Lisa Hanna represented the country.
According to the Miss World website, Singh enjoys cooking, singing, vlogging, and volunteering. Her talent in singing classical opera was evident in her rendition of the Whitney Houston-hit 'I Have Nothing' in the special talents segment of the competition.
The head judge of the competition was British broadcaster Piers Morgan who also congratulated Singh after her win on Twitter, calling her a "beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice."
Beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice. Congrats @toniannsingh - new Miss World. https://t.co/yFPa6nPX0G— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2019
India's Suman Rao, wearing a glittery silver embellished gown, bagged the second-runner up and the Miss World Asia crowns. Hailing from Rajasthan, she won the Femina Miss India title in June.
3 place India— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019
The last time India won the Miss World Title was in 2017 when Manushi Chillar represented the country, taking a 17-year hiatus after Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra won in 2000.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe