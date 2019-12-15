Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019

Newly crowned Miss World 2019 Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh (C) smiles as she poses with her crown during the Miss World Final 2019 at the Excel arena in east London

London: Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh has been crowned as the Miss World 2019 in the glitzy event held in London's ExCeL Arena on Saturday. Singh, wearing a white and silver embellished gown, beat France's Ophely Mezzino, who came second and India's Suman Rao, finished third.

23-year-old Singh, an aspiring doctor, according to the Miss World website, studying women studies and psychology in US' Florida State University, is the fourth Jamaican to win the coveted title. The Caribbean island-nation won the competition after a two-decade hiatus as Jamaica had last won the crown back in 1993 when Lisa Hanna represented the country.

According to the Miss World website, Singh enjoys cooking, singing, vlogging, and volunteering. Her talent in singing classical opera was evident in her rendition of the Whitney Houston-hit 'I Have Nothing' in the special talents segment of the competition.

The head judge of the competition was British broadcaster Piers Morgan who also congratulated Singh after her win on Twitter, calling her a "beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice."

Beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice. Congrats @toniannsingh - new Miss World. https://t.co/yFPa6nPX0G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2019

India's Suman Rao, wearing a glittery silver embellished gown, bagged the second-runner up and the Miss World Asia crowns. Hailing from Rajasthan, she won the Femina Miss India title in June.

3 place India — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019

The last time India won the Miss World Title was in 2017 when Manushi Chillar represented the country, taking a 17-year hiatus after Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra won in 2000.

