Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee tells Donald Trump: Reveal the truth, ensure justice

Speaking in London on Monday, Hatice Cengiz expressed disappointment in the "leadership of many countries."

The Turkish fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on US President Donald Trump and other leaders to ensure that his killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul is not covered up.

Speaking in London on Monday, Hatice Cengiz expressed disappointment in the "leadership of many countries." Singling out Trump, she urged him to "help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served." "He should not pave the way for a cover-up of my fiance's murder. Let's not let money taint our conscience and compromise our values," she said. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, arrived at Istanbul's main courthouse Tuesday for more talks with Istanbul's chief public prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, on the investigation into the killing.

