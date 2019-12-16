Jamia chief proctor: Police entered campus beat up students

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The chief proctor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Waseem Ahmed Khan on Sunday accused Delhi police personnel of entering the campus without permission and harassing students. Thirty-five students were taken to the hospital and 11 were admitted.

"Delhi police entered our campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and are forced to leave the campus," Khan told reporters. Meanwhile, Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East said: "Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with the university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students."

Biswal said that the mob indulged in arson set motorcycles ablaze and pelted stones at the police and around six policemen were injured in the stone-pelting. The police said it fired tear gas shells at the protesters outside the campus of the varsity and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. They also detained some protestors from outside gate number 1 in the course of action.

A cop too sustained injuries in the commotion. Earlier, three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar during the course of demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protesters also damaged a fire tender and other buses and personal vehicles in the area. Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and urged him to take all possible steps to restore normalcy and peace in the city-state.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished," Kejriwal tweeted today.

Two die of gunshot wounds in Assam

Two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Assam's Guwahati, taking the toll in police firing during violent protests against CAB to four, officials said on Sunday. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Ramen Talukdar said one person died on Saturday night and another person lost his life on Sunday morning. "Ishwar Nayak died last night and Abdul Alim succumbed to his injuries this morning," he said.

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati on Sunday

The curfew imposed in the wake of protests over the CAB was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday by the administration. "Curfew being relaxed today in Guwahati from 9 am to 6 pm," said GP Singh, Additional DGP Law and Order, Assam. On Saturday, when the curfew was relaxed, a huge rush was witnessed in markets and outside ATMs as people made beeline for essential commodities.

