Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire underway in Pulwama

On receipt of information, troops of 180 Batallion CRPF rushed to the spot for reinforcement.

An encounter broke out on Tuesday between terrorists and security forces in forests of Tral area of Pulwama district. The firing is still underway.



Troops of 42 Rashtriya Rifles with Special Operations Group, Tral were carrying out a cordon and search operation during which the encounter broke out.



Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on June 18, a jawan died in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with terrorists, just a day after an Army major, Ketan Sharma was killed by them during gunfire in the district. The official said two terrorists have also been killed and they were being identified.

Acting on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation then.

With inputs from ANI

