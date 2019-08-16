Jammu and Kashmir governor orders government offices to resume functions

national

This order comes days after the security was tightened in the area after the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of their special status

Security personnel stand guard during curfew like restriction on fifth consecutive day in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

The governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik has directed all government offices to resume normal functioning from Friday. The Governor has issued directions for the Srinagar civil secretariat and government offices to resume its functions from today, the news services division of All India Radio (AIR) informed.

Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed on Friday that all schools and educational institutions in Kashmir will reopen from August 19.

The Governor's directions come days after security was heightened in the area following the Centre's decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and passing of the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Malik had reportedly hoisted the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar earlier on Thursday on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day and had assured the people of the region that their "regional identity is not at stake".

With inputs from PTI

