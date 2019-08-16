PoK terror groups launch anti-India protests

international

The outfits were seen threatening jihad against India for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in an exclusive video

A security personnel stands guard during restrictions, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Terror outfits were seen regrouping with an aim to launch 'jihad' against India, in an exclusive video from Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to reports from news agency PTI, authorities in Pakistan are now encouraging terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and United Jihad Council (UJC), headed by Syed Salahudeen to come forward with their bid to target India after the resolution of Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, Khalid Saifulla, and Naib Ameer of Hizbul Mujahideen along with former terrorists participated in an anti-India protest outside the Press Club in Muzaffarabad where he reportedly gave a call for jihad against India.

"Action works more than words. My friends, we are all ready for jihad. (Syed) Salahudeen, move forward, we are with you," Saifulla said in his speech against India. He also praised former military ruler of Pakistan General Zia Ul-Haq for threatening India with war when Rajiv Gandhi was its Prime Minister.

Describing the conversation between Zia and Rajiv Gandhi briefly, he told the gathering "Mr Rajiv you want to invade Pakistan? Ok fine, go ahead! But please remember one thing that after that people will forget Changez Khan and Hilaku Khan and will remember Zia and Rajiv Gandhi only. Because it will not be a Conventional War."

"Pakistan may possibly suffer annihilation but Muslims will still survive because there are several Muslim countries in the world. But remember there is only one India and I shall wipe out Hinduism and Hindu religion from the face of the earth! And if you don't order complete de-escalation and demobilisation before my return to Pakistan, the first word of mouth I will utter will be "Fire"!" He added.

Terrorists in Pakistan are holding rallies despite the country being in Grey List of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international watchdog against money laundering and financing of terrorism. This is not the first time Pakistan has found itself under the FATF radar; the country was in the list in 2008 and from 2012 to 2015 too.

With inputs from PTI

