P Chidambaram: Why is freedom being denied to a son of India and Kashmir, Shah Faesal

national

On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, Chidambaram slammed the treatment which was given to Former IAS officer Shah Faesal yesterday

Chidambaram slammed the treatment which was given to Former IAS officer Shah Faesal yesterday

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram paid homage to the soldiers of India who gave away their lives while performing their duty. On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, he slammed the treatment which was given to Former IAS officer Shah Faesal yesterday.

"Happy Independence Day! Salute the freedom fighters who braved a colonial power to win independence for the nation. Why is freedom being denied to a son of India and Kashmir, Shah Faesal? Only a few years ago, when he topped the IAS, he was celebrated as a hero, today how has he become a threat to public safety?," he took to the micro-blogging site on Thursday.

Why is freedom being denied to a son of India and Kashmir, Shah Faesal? Only a few years ago, when he topped the IAS, he was celebrated as a hero, today how has he become a threat to public safety? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 15, 2019

Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport just before he had to fly to Turkey. Later, he was sent back to Srinagar and was detained under the public safety Act. The former Finance Minister also brought up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers being put under house arrest. He questioned, "Why is freedom being denied to three former CMs of J&K since August 6th? Why are two former CMs under virtual solitary confinement and one former CM under house arrest? Why are political leaders who fought secessionists and militants locked up?."

The Parliament had revoked Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir(Reorganisation) Act 2019 reorganising the state in two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies