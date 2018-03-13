Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army conducts cross country championship in Ramban

In an ongoing effort by Indian Army under 'Sadhabhavana', a cross country championship was organised in collaboration with Youth Council of Ramban



Representation pic

In an ongoing effort by Indian Army under 'Sadhabhavana', a cross country championship was organised in collaboration with Youth Council of Ramban. People of Ramban and adjoining areas witnessed the event of cross country championship from Government High School, Kanga to District Police Line, Ramban. Students of school, colleges and local youths actively participated in the event.

The competition¿s aim was to identify skillful athletes and to promote a sense of physical fitness. The championship was conducted in two categories- under 20 and above 20. The winners, runners-up and the next seven positions were presented with the trophy, cash prize and medals under both categories.

The event was a huge success where a crowd of almost thousand spectators cheered for approximately 500 participants in both the categories. Many civil and military dignitaries were also present amongst the prominent. The competition started with great enthusiasm from the local population. The participants and the locals expressed their deep gratitude to the army for the conduct of such an event.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever