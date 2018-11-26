Jammu and Kashmir: 'Selfie' terrorist among five gunned

national

With winters setting in, incidents of terror strikes have been on the rise. On November 20, an Army personnel was killed and four terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Nadigam village

One civilian was injured in the fight and admitted to SMHS hospital

In a major success for the security forces in the Kashmir Valley, six top commanders of two terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were gunned down in Batagund area of Kapran in Shopian.

Umer Ganai, whose Lal Chowk photo recently went viral, was among those killed in the encounter. The terrorist had escaped from Batmaloo encounter in August and killed several people including cops since 2016, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

“He was involved in Pombai Bank guard attack case in which four policemen and two banks guards had lost their lives in 2017. Several terror cases were registered against him,” said the police statement.

Apart from the six terrorists, one civilian, identified as Nouman Ashraf Bhat from Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, while four others injured in the incident are stable.

