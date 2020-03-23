Janata Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reunite with a newly reformed club

B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. Although life outside has virtually come to a standstill, many among our Bollywood have fallen back on technology to catch up.

Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted a screenshot of a video call she had Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid Janata Curfew.

"Reunited... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name #isolated r us'. (sic) Have a look right here:

Reacting to Katrina's post, Arjun commented: I love that you have full network. Varun wrote: Famville. In the image, Katrina is seen smiling while Varun is seeing lying on his bed. On the other hand, Arjun is seen making funny faces.

