Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's roller coaster ride will scare you, see photo

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of hers with sister Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/janhvikapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor took to their respective social media accounts to share a throwback photo of themselves enjoying an adventorous ride. The Kapoor sisters can be seen enjoying the roller coaster ride at an amusement park. It's a throwback picture and their first ever ride together. Although, Janhvi assures that this won't be their last and there are many more to come, and also professed her love for elder sister Anshula.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share this photo with an epic reaction on both their faces. She captioned the picture as, "Throwback to the first, but clearly not the last roller coaster we'll be on together. I love you [sic]." An hour later, Anshula Kapoor shared the post as her Instagram story and gave a caption to die for: "Love you more than pizza."

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children from first wife Mona Shourie. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are from his second actor-wife Sridevi, who died on February 24 in Dubai. Ever since her demise, Anshula and Arjun have been like two solid pillars for father Boney, Janhvi and Khushi, and have stuck together as one happy family.

In fact, Janhvi and Arjun were seen gracing the coffee couch with Karan Johar on his chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6. The two of them shared a good camaraderie and looked all glee while talking about each phase of their lives.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi Kapoor Confesses Secretly Rehearsing For Rapid Fire

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates