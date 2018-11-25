Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi Kapoor confesses secretly rehearsing for rapid fire

television

Siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to appear on Koffee with Karan - Season 6

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at Koffee With Karan/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram handle

There is a new Kapoor sibling duo that has become the talk of the town. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor's mutual adoration and respect is heartwarming and inspirational. But it seems like there could be a storm brewing - with both intent on winning the Koffee hamper, will their relationship survive!?

The new-gen Bollywood sensation is quite smitten by the famous Koffee show! Despite this being her first appearance on the show, it seemed like she has been preparing for her grand debut for a long time. She revealed on the show that she has been secretly rehearsing the legendary Rapid Fire all by herself. She would ask herself random questions and promptly respond with witty responses.

Looks like the debutant will be giving tough competition to her brother, who is also Karan’s lucky mascot and a regular on the Koffee couch. Will Janhvi break Arjun’s winning streak and walk away with the hamper? Tune into the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan with the adorable sibling duo to know the Koffee hamper’s fate.

Friendly sibling rivalry, embarrassing secrets, childhood memories and more will be revealed. Season 6 of Koffee with Karan airs every Sunday at 9 PM on Star World!

