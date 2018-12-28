Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi plan surprise birthday for Anshula Kapoor in Singapore

bollywood

The entire Kapoor clan - father Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have planned a surprise 26th birthday bash for sister Anshula Kapoor in Singapore

Anshula Kapoor with sisters Janhvi, Khushi and a friend.

Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have taken off to Singapore to bring in elder daughter, Anshula's 26th birthday. The family wanted to take some time off and have planned a special surprise for Anshula, who will be celebrating her birthday on December 29.

Talking about this, a source revealed, "It's been a busy time for Janhvi who has been shooting and promoting her film as well as prepping for her next. She even completed the look test and poster shoot for the Gunjan Saxena biopic before taking off for Singapore. The family plans to spend some quality time together and celebrate Anshula's birthday with a much deserved holiday."

To flag off the celebrations, the girls hit the town on Wednesday night and enjoyed a night out in off-duty vacation attire. Doting brother Arjun Kapoor will soon join the family in the Garden City.

On the other hand, he was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora on a dinner date in Bandra. He was also spotted on the eve of Christmas at Malaika's Bandra residence.

