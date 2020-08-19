Janhvi Kapoor: Auditioned for a film in Dharma, only that I didn't end up getting

In the last three years, ever since the episode of Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan that aired in 2017, when she spoke, albeit a little funnily, about Nepotism, the debate has only amplified over the last few years and more so after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In these last two months, a majority of the star kids have been trolled on social media and fans have strongly reacted to their movie trailers. Amid such backlash, Janhvi Kapoor spoke to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra and talked about how she once auditioned for a Dharma Production film and was rejected.

She said, "I auditioned for films within Dharma also. I actually auditioned for a film in Dharma only that I didn't end up getting." She was then asked if it was Karan Johar who informed her about her rejection, she said, "No, the director will tell me and then Karan will also tell me, 'For this reason…', 'You are looking too young' or whatever."

The actress then revealed how she feels lucky to have got the opportunity to audition for the said role. "Many people don't even get to that stage. I enjoy that process. At least, if I could not do the entire film, I did one scene of a film that I really wanted to be a part of," Kapoor stated.

In the same interview, Kapoor also spilled the beans on how her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor reacted when the actress was trolled for Gunjan Saxena. She revealed, "Yeah, it hurt my father, but he had seen the film much before and his belief in my performance and the film was so strong that he was not so affected by the social media situation. That gave me a lot of strength as well."

She added, "There were a couple of days when he was literally stalking me in my house because he did not know how low I was feeling. But after the initial day or two of feeling bogged down by it, it fuels you. At least, for me."

After making her debut in 2018 with Dhadak, Kapoor has been seen in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena and now gears up for Dostana 2 and Takht.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Best Memories From 'Gunjan Saxena' Shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news