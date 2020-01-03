Janhvi Kapoor becomes a proud owner of a brand new Mercedes
Janhvi Kapoor preferred the colour of her swanky Mercedes to be white, rather than a bright shade, and it truly suits her personality
Janhvi Kapoor ushered in the New Year by gifting herself a brand new set of wheels. The actor was spotted up and about in Juhu in her latest ride, along with sister Khushi. She preferred the car colour to be white, rather than a bright shade, to avoid unwanted attention. But the paparazzi have already got wind of it, Janhvi.
Well, Janhvi is only one film old and made a strong impression on fans and critics with her debut itself, the 2018 Dhadak. She recently starred in the anthology, Ghost Stories, which premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. Things are only looking to perk up for the breakout star.
She's flooded with one film after another and will star in multiple movies this year. This shall include RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Gunjan Saxena with Pankaj Tripathi, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya, Takht with an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. And lastly, she also has a film with her father Boney Kapoor lined-up.
Talking about the Gunjan Saxena biopic, she recently took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts and experiences on playing the eponymous character, This is what she wrote:
Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it â¤ï¸
Wait, there's one more! If all goes well, she may team up with Pednekar again for a film tentatively titled Mr. Lele, with Varun Dhawan in the lead. Given her strong line-up, it seems the actor may become a proud owner of many more such beauty on wheels in the future.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted in the city flaunting the actress' new car in Mumbai. Janhvi also visited a temple to seek blessings on the occasion of a new year. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor. The actress kickstarted her New Year 2020 with the latest release Ghost Stories, a Netflix film, released on January 1, 2020, at midnight.
Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, RoohiAfza and Dostana 2.
Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Gunjan Saxena's upcoming biopic The Kargil Girl later in December, and said the film will portray her life in a pure and honest way.
The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Janhvi will be portraying Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.
As an actor, I am on the hunt for good work and engaging content. I look at every project as a learning experience. That has always been my approach when I select a film. I don't know where it will take me, but I hope it works," shared Janhvi Kapoor in a media interaction.
In picture: Khushi Kapoor, who accompanied sister Janhvi was seen wearing a pink Anarkali kurta, paired with white palazzo pants.
Speaking of Khushi Kapoor, she is currently studying in New York. The star kid is back in the town to welcome the festivities with the family.
Janhvi Kapoor started New Year 2020 with a bang! The actress bought in a new automobile and was seen flaunting on the streets of Mumbai. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also visited a temple in their new car. We have pictures
