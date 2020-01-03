Janhvi Kapoor becomes a proud owner of a brand new Mercedes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Janhvi Kapoor ushered in the New Year by gifting herself a brand new set of wheels. The actor was spotted up and about in Juhu in her latest ride, along with sister Khushi. She preferred the car colour to be white, rather than a bright shade, to avoid unwanted attention. But the paparazzi have already got wind of it, Janhvi.

Well, Janhvi is only one film old and made a strong impression on fans and critics with her debut itself, the 2018 Dhadak. She recently starred in the anthology, Ghost Stories, which premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. Things are only looking to perk up for the breakout star.

She's flooded with one film after another and will star in multiple movies this year. This shall include RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Gunjan Saxena with Pankaj Tripathi, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya, Takht with an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. And lastly, she also has a film with her father Boney Kapoor lined-up.

Talking about the Gunjan Saxena biopic, she recently took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts and experiences on playing the eponymous character, This is what she wrote:

Wait, there's one more! If all goes well, she may team up with Pednekar again for a film tentatively titled Mr. Lele, with Varun Dhawan in the lead. Given her strong line-up, it seems the actor may become a proud owner of many more such beauty on wheels in the future.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates