Janhvi Kapoor has an emotional birthday message for 'bhaiya' Arjun Kapoor

On the special day of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, sister Janhvi Kapoor has posted a heartfelt message on Instagram with their family photo

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, and Khushi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Arjun Kapoor rang in his birthday at his residence with father Boney Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. They visited Arjun's house to celebrate the actor's birthday. The Ishaqzaade actor turns 33 on Tuesday.

Expressing her love for her brother Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi shared a photo of their family, which had father Boney, brother Arjun and sisters Anshula and Khushi. She added a beautiful caption to the photo that would melt hearts. "You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya," wrote the Dhadak actress.

In the past, Arjun did not share a healthy relationship with father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. However, it was after legendary actress Sridevi's sudden demise that the family got closer. Arjun became their pillar of strength and stood like a solid rock with them at each stage post the tragedy.

Well, they are all a complete happy family and form one unit. They were also seen bonding at cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Arjun and Anshula are Boney's children from his first wife, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, whereas Janhvi and Khushi are Boney and the late Sridevi's daughters.

On Janhvi's debut film's trailer launch, Arjun wasn't around; he was in London shooting for his film. However, the responsible brother that he is, he made his presence felt with a heart-warming post for sister Janhvi. He had written, "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue."

