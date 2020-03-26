Janhvi Kapoor: I lacked confidence in Dhadak, was stiff in some scenes

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which was the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat. The film came into a lot of news since everyone wanted to know how the daughter of the legendary actress Sridevi performs in front of the camera. The excitement was palpable.

The film did well commercially and both the leads received praise. However, the actress, in a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, was quite critical about her performance. Talking about it, she said, "I think I lacked confidence and my language was an issue. I think I was a little stiff in places. I think that one thing I had working for me is that I tried to bring a lot of honesty and sensitivity to it. I think the emotionality of it was in the right place."

She added, "Maybe it was all heart but it lacked a lot of technical understanding and a lot of finesse. I lacked technical understanding and maybe my skill set wasn't as polished. It's weird saying this about myself but I think I felt honest onscreen."

But that's in the past, what matters is what she's going to offer to her fans in the coming years. She has a barrage of films lined-up and all drastically different from one another. With films like Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2, RoohiAfzana, and Takht, she's going to be a performer to watch out for. Hope she likes herself in these films!

