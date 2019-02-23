Janhvi Kapoor in Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next?

bollywood

Sources say Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari intends to take the film on floors later this year. If Janhvi Kapoor gives her nod, it will be her first assignment outside Karan Johar's banner.

Janhvi Kapoor

Even as Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is busy with the shooting of Panga featuring Kangana Ranaut, the director has begun work on another project. We hear the director met Karan Johar's protege Janhvi Kapoor at a popular Bandra eatery earlier this month to discuss the concept of her next.



Ashwiny Iyer and Karan Johar

A source reveals, "Though Ashwiny has just started the second schedule of Panga in Bhopal on February 21, she is already in talks with actors for her next. True to her signature style, it will be a slice-of-life film set in the heartland of India. Nitesh [Tiwari, husband] and she have already finalised the concept; the scripting is underway. Janhvi is amongst the first actors she has considered for the lead. It was an elaborate meeting.

Since both Ashwiny and Janhvi are busy with Panga and the Gunjan Saxena biopic respectively, they will resume talks once the final draft of the script is ready by June."

The source adds that Iyer intends to take the film on floors later this year. If Kapoor gives her nod, it will be her first assignment outside Johar's banner. We reached out to Iyer, who didn't respond till the time of going to press.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor trolled for a fashion outfit for a magazine photoshoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates