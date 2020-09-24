Janhvi Kapoor is the picture of perfection in this refreshing bridal avatar

Janhvi Kapoor recently showcased ace designer Manish Malhotra's fresh new bridal collection, Ruhaaniyat, at the first-ever digital India Couture Week. Sharing a few pictures in her bridal avatar, Janhvi sure looked like the perfect, radiant bride!

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Dhadak actress wrote, "Can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me. So happy I got to be a part of Manish Malhotra's exquisite new collection"

Doesn't Janhvi look breathtaking? Malhotra's new collection explores embroideries from Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kutch that are re-interpreted in the designer's signature aesthetic and style.

Talking about the virtual show, Malhotra told IANSlife, "It's a complete new experience to showcase my collection on a digital medium. The essential madness of runways will be missing, but I guess, it will be a new learning."

Janhvi Kapoor looks glorious in the heavily embellished lehenga and the statement jewellery. Talking about Janhvi being his showstopper, Malhotra said in the same interview, "I'm happy to have Janhvi walking for the show. I've known her from her childhood and am currently working with her on a movie project. She has an inherent style that's so reflective of late Sridevi's character. It's always fun to work with her."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for Takht and Dostana 2. She was recently seen in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

