Boney Kapoor shares Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's paintings, happy to see their creativity

Janhvi Kapoor had recently taken to her Instagram account to share with her fans the painting that she had made. Little did they know this is something she would be doing more often. And what's more surprising is that her sister Khushi Kapoor is also a hidden artist.

Their father Boney Kapoor has taken to his Twitter account and shared their paintings and feels happy and delighted with their creativity. Have a look at Khushi's paintings first:

Happy to see Khushi’s creativity during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0hMp8y9Tho — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

And here is a glimpse of Janhvi's work:

Delighted to see my daughter Janhvi’s creative urges during lockdown. This is her work. pic.twitter.com/9bVV2ikEcN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Coming to the sisters, they keep sharing their shenanigans on social media and keep establishing sibling goals. Talking about Janhvi's professional forefront, she was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and is now gearing up for Takht and Dostana 2.

Talking of Khushi Kapoor, a fan club of Janhvi and Khushi shared a video where the former could be seen talking about acting from the New York Film Academy. She said, "I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There's really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it." The video shows Kapoor talking about the academy and the aspirations for acting juxtaposed with her mother Sridevi's moments from her films and the New York Academy's college campus.

She then stated, "I learned about the New York Film Academy because my cousin attended here a few years ago and he would always say good things about it. I remember my mom filmed one of her films here (a still from English Vinglish plays) and that's when I decided I wanted to be here."

She also stated, "I really enjoy all of my classes over here but the ones that have stuck with me are acting for films and improv. I love acting for films because I feel like I am in a movie and actually working. It's been an incredible experience for me."

