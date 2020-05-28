Janhvi Kapoor on her bond with Khushi: I am immature and childish, she is sensible and independent

Having a sister is like having a best friend forever! We have many Bollywood celebrities who keep setting major sister goals. One such sister duo is none other than Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The girls share a deep bond, which is evident from their social media posts.

Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi spoke about her relationship with Khushi. She said, "I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and she is the protective, sensible, independent elder sister. She takes me seriously with my work, which is the only time she takes me seriously. That is a big moment in our relationship. Khushi started this TikTok thing. She is only doing that. Suddenly at 3 am, she is doing her makeup and making these TikTok videos. I think we are very close to losing it but we are hanging by the thread."

Janhvi also opened up on being considered as the lady of the house. She stated, "I don't think I have become the lady of the house because I'm very childish. But during this lockdown, I'm understanding how much people at home depend on me a lot more. Because I haven't been home this much for the past 2 years. Now all of sudden I'm keeping track of what Papa is eating, or why Khushi is sleeping so long, and how they are going to get vegetables and if they are sanitising everything properly or what the protocols are. I was thinking If I wasn't here I don't know what would have been happening."

For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor returned to the bay after the coronavirus outbreak, and she has quarantined herself with papa Boney Kapoor and elder sister Janhvi at their Mumbai house.

Their lockdown period looks no less than a family vacation. Despite being at home, the duo has found various ways to spend the time. From cooking meals, experimenting with recipes, painting, to playing virtual games, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor have made the boring lockdown a fun-filled vacay.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news