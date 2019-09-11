Janhvi Kapoor loves very easily; Sridevi didn't trust her taste in guys

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the film industry with Karan Johar's Dhadak. The Starkid was welcomed with immense love and warmth. Thereon, she went on a film-signing spree and now has some amazing films in her kitty. The 22-year-old has completed shooting for the film, Kargil Girl, which is a complete opposite of her first film's onscreen character.

While Janhvi Kapoor is riding high on the success of her projects, she recently embraced the cover of a magazine named, Brides Today. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a neon green ensemble with the statement pink eye makeup. In an interview with the magazine, the Dhadak actress revealed how her ideal wedding would be. There are many celebrities and girls who dream of a fairy tale wedding. For Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi wants a simple traditional South Indian wedding.

Talking about her wedding plans, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I want something that's real and intimate and close to who I am. I don't need anything big and fancy. I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I'm going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there's going to be a full daawat (buffet) after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love - idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer."

Janhvi Kapoor, who is often linked to her first co-actor Ishaan Khatter also revealed that she loves very easily. Adding to it, Janhvi said that her mother Sridevi never trusted her judgement about men. "She would say that she doesn't trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily," recalls Ms. Kapoor.

What defines being a perfect boy for Janhvi Kapoor? "He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me," says the actress, who will next be seen in Takht, RoohiAfza, Dostana 2 and in a short film, titled Ghost Stories directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix.

