Janhvi Kapoor on Dostana 2: Happy we're talking about this subject more and more

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her upcoming film Dostana 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor

Dostana, which released in 2008, was one of the most pathbreaking films, which touched upon the subject of homosexuality. The cult-classic is now been revived for a sequel, which will star Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Janhvi, who made her debut last year with Dhadak, will be teaming up with Kartik for the first time.

The subject has caught the attention of Janhvi, who is quite excited to be a part of the film. The Dhadak girl in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla said, "I'm just really excited to be a part of this film! Not just because of what it’s trying to say but also because the story is just so much fun. I’m happy we’re talking about this subject more and more in cinema and normalising it."

Janhvi might be just a year-old in the industry, but she has now become the face of doing pathbreaking roles. The eldest daughter of late actress Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which talked about two young college students (Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter) from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

She is also working on the biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first ever woman IAF officer. Gunjan is the first woman IAF combat pilot who played a very important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She was also awarded Shaurya Chakra for her bravery.

Speaking about Dostana 2, the producer Karan Johar in a recent interview said, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

The original Dostana (2008) starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

