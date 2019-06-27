Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to star in the film along with a 'fresh face'

bollywood

It's now official that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been finalised as the leads of Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

The suspense is finally over. Speculations about the second installment of Dostana have been rife for some time now, with names of various actors doing the rounds. However, it's now official that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been finalised as the leads of Dostana 2.

While Janhvi Kapoor was appreciated for her performance in Dhadak and is seen as a talent to watch out for, Kartik Aaryan, after his recent spate of films, has emerged as a teen heart-throb. A newcomer will join the two actors, to complete the triangular romantic-comedy. The film will also see producer Karan Johar introducing a new director, Collin D'Cunha.



Picture courtesy/Karan Johar's Twitter account

Karan Johar took to his Twitter account to share a video to reveal the lead cast - Janhvi and Kartik and also the director Collin D'Cunha. The video also talked about a suitable boy, the third lead of the film. KJo captioned the videos as, "The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!

@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies [sic]"

Karan Johar says, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

On June 26, KJo took to his Twitter account to share a video that has made fans of the original movie wonder if Dostana 2 is in the works. The original Dostana (2008) starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates