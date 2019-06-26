Does Karan Johar's cryptic video mean it's time for Dostana 2?

bollywood

Karan Johar tweeted a fun video on June 26, Wednesday, hinting at announcing a new project. The video makes us wonder if it's time for Dostana 2

Dostana, when it came out in 2008 (pun intended), had become quite a rage with the audience. It's a fun story that follows Sam and Kunal, played by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, pretend to be a gay couple to get an apartment. The two actors end up falling for the same girl, only to discover that she's in love with someone else.

Now, Karan Johar, who had produced the movie, has tweeted a cryptic video that has made fans of the original movie wonder if Dostana 2 is in the works. Here's what Karan tweeted: "Got a ring to it, doesn't it? You know what it is! Stay tuned and watch this space - announcement coming your way tomorrow! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies"

Got a ring to it, doesn't it? You know what it is!

Stay tuned and watch this space - announcement coming your way tomorrow! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/1aTGz0jOjt — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 26, 2019

If the tweet is anything to go by, Dostana 2 might just be in the pipeline. And we sure hope it is! Now we wonder who will be cast in the movie? We're excited to find out.

On the professional front, Karan Johar's last outing was Student of the Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra, which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The sequel to Student of The Year (2012) had released on May 10, 2019. Student of The Year had marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, who are now ruling the industry.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all set to host dating show titled What the love? on Netflix. Apart from this, he'll be donning the director's hat after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) for Takht, which is a period drama. This magnum opus will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

