Karan Johar announces horror film; Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar to be a part of it?

bollywood

Dharma Productions shared a cryptic post on Friday, which stated that they are all set to produce a franchise of fear

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is all set to treat his audience with a franchise of fear. After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor will be helming Takht and now, his cryptic post suggests that he is trying his hands with the horror genre. On Friday, the filmmaker announced that his production house Dharma Productions' is "anchoring" a horror film. Posting the announcement on Instagram, Karan promised to share more details about the upcoming project on Monday.

This is what the cryptic post on Instagram read: "Dharma Production is anchoring a new franchise of fear. 15th November 2019. See you soon." On the professional front, Karan Johar's last outing was Student of the Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra, which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The sequel to Student of The Year (2012) had released on May 10, 2019.

Student of The Year had marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, who are now ruling the industry. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all set to host dating show titled 'What the love?' on Netflix.

Apart from this, he'll be donning the director's hat after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) for Takht, which is a periodical drama. This magnum opus will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Show about Bollywood film agents in making? Karan Johar takes interest

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

(With inputs from ANI)