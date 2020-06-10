Janhvi Kapoor on her staff members being tested COVID-19 positive: Didn't understand how it happened

The Coronavirus pandemic has plagued the entire world and there have been multiple cases in the last three months. In mid-May, three of Janhvi Kapoor's household staff members were also tested positive and were immediately moved to the quarantine centers. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor were tested negative but they too had to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

And now in an interview with Filmfare, the Dhadak actress has spoken about how she reacted on the news and why her sister Khushi thought she was being hyper post the incident. This is what she said, "We were shaken for 5-6 days with these 3 cases at home and it's so funny no one had stepped out of the gate of our compound. So we didn't understand how it happened. But now I am spending more time with my father, he wants hot water at night, I wear my gloves and run to the kitchen and get him hot water or steam. Not that he needs it or anything just for the precaution."

She added, "They have been discharged and they are fine now. We had also gotten our tests done and we had been tested negative. But we still practice social-distancing from each other and wearing masks and gloves at home. Just to be careful." She revealed how Khushi thinks she's getting hyper or reacting too much now, and they even have had some fights. Boney Kapoor now calls Khushi 'headmaster.' Coming to Boney Kapoor, he also tweeted about the news that his staff members had tested negative.

He wrote- "Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh." (sic) He also tweeted- "We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government." (sic)

On the work front, Kapoor has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl coming up on Netflix soon. She took to her Instagram account to share the new poster of the film and indeed looked fierce:

Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl New Poster: Picture Courtesy/Official Instagram Account, Janhvi Kapoor

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Viineet Kumar. Kapoor gets to display her versatility as after this drama, she moves towards the space of horror-comedy in the form of RoohiAfzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. And then, she'll explore another comedy with Dostana 2.

This sequel will star Kartik Aaryan and Kapoor will be playing the role of his sister. And lastly, she veers into the grand and opulent world of historical with Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht. This drama has an impressive ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This saga will release on December 24, 2021!

