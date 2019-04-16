Janhvi Kapoor opts for an all-grey gym gear for her workout session

bollywood-fashion

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at her gym in Bandra, Mumbai, and her gym outfit is doing rounds on the internet

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Summers is here and its to get your summer body to flaunt it! Janhvi Kapoor was clicked at the gym in Bandra, Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor opted for an all-grey gym outfit, and her latest gym look is doing rounds on the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Black and grey sports bra: Buy Enamor Padded Wirefree Medium Impact Sports Bra at the discounted price of Rs 389 only. Shop here.

Grey top: Zesteez Women Grey and Black Sports Tshirts Activewear at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Grey yoga shorts: Get Avaatar Women's Cotton Yoga Shorts at the discounted price of Rs 250 only. Show here.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi's debut film, Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter was appreciated by critics and audience alike. The film was a remake of a blockbuster Marathi film titled, Sairat. Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting on the biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film has been titled Kargil 83.

Apart from this, she will be seen in a double role in Dinesh Vijan's Rooh-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's directorial, Takht. This film comprises an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read: This gym look of Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra is pocket-friendly

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates