This gym look of Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra is pocket friendly

Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at their gyms in Khar, and the duo has got the gym look right!

Parineeti Chopra was clicked by the paparazzi at her gym in Khar, Mumbai. The Kesari actress was looking fab in burgundy active-wear, and this oversized t-shirt, paired with yoga pants which are a must-have for your wardrobe. She chose a perfect fit gym clothing to enhance curves, and we totally loved it.

Burgundy top: Get a similar look like Parineeti Chopra and make the heads turn in the gym. Buy Ap'pulse Women's Zip Hi Neck Tshirt at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Burgundy yoga pants: It is not just one top that you can pair your workout gear with! Buy your Stretchable High Waist Track Yoga Pant at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. Shop here.

Janhvi Kapoor's gym wardrobe

Janhvi Kapoor was also snapped at her gym in Khar, Mumbai. The actress sported a blue coloured tank-top, which she paired with black yoga shorts for her workout session.

Blue top: You can buy a similar blue top for your workout, and sweat it out in style at your gym. Pick your Women's Cotton Round Neck T-Shirt in blue at the discounted price of Rs 299 only. Shop here.

Black yoga shorts: Get the Avaatar Women's Cotton Yoga Shorts at the discounted price of Rs 250 only. Shop here.

