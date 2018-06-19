Janhvi Kapoor presenting Best Actor award to Shah Rukh Khan is the cutest thing you'll see today

An old video of a little Janhvi Kapoor presenting the Best Actor award to Shah Rukh Khan has been doing the rounds for a while now

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Boney Kapoor with Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most-talked-about personalities in Bollywood, courtesy her debut film Dhadak. Late actress Sridevi's daughter is making her debut with Karan Johar's film by Shashank Khaitan, which also stars Ishann Khatter.

On Monday, a video of a little Janhvi Kapoor started doing the rounds on social media, wherein, she is presenting the Best Actor award to Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, Janhvi's producer daddy Boney Kapoor has been called on the stage to present the award along with the dimpled-beauty Preity Zinta. As they call out the Best Actor's name, Boney lifts Janhvi near the mike to announce Shah Rukh's name with Zinta. As little Janhvi presents the award to Shah Rukh Khan, he plants a kiss on her cheek and poses for a picture.

Check the video here:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting Dhadak's release on July 20, 2018, with Ishaan Khatter. The trailer of the film was released recently and was a grand celebration for the Kapoor family. The film is a remake of Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat.

Talking of Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan, he has Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he will be seen playing a dwarf's character. The film also has Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma along with SRK. The teaser of Zero was released on Thursday and has got rave reviews. Zero is all set to hit the 70 mm on December 21, 2018.

