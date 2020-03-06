Janhvi Kapoor recalls how mom Sridevi would pamper her on her birthday

It was like a void had formed in the film world when the brilliant Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018. This feeling was many times multiplied for the actress's family - her husband Boney Kapoor, and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about missing her mother, especially on her birthday. The Dhadak girl turned 23 today, and in an interview with the portal spoke about how her mother would make her big day special. Here's what she said, "They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now."

Isn't that terribly sweet? Janhvi further emphasised how time spent with her loved ones mean more to her than gifts. She added, "A few years ago, some friends took me to Alibaug. There was lots of cake, while one friend recited a poem for me. It was the first time I was out of town for an entire day."

This year, Janhvi brought in her birthday with her family. She enjoyed dinner at sister Anshula Kapoor's home last night, where dad Boney and brother Arjun were also present. Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate your birthday!

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite a few film projects in her kitty. She's gearing up for films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

