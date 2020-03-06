Janhvi Kapoor recalls how mom Sridevi would pamper her on her birthday
On her 23rd birthday, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about how her mum, the late Sridevi, would make her feel special and pamper her on her big day,
It was like a void had formed in the film world when the brilliant Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018. This feeling was many times multiplied for the actress's family - her husband Boney Kapoor, and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.
In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about missing her mother, especially on her birthday. The Dhadak girl turned 23 today, and in an interview with the portal spoke about how her mother would make her big day special. Here's what she said, "They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now."
Isn't that terribly sweet? Janhvi further emphasised how time spent with her loved ones mean more to her than gifts. She added, "A few years ago, some friends took me to Alibaug. There was lots of cake, while one friend recited a poem for me. It was the first time I was out of town for an entire day."
This year, Janhvi brought in her birthday with her family. She enjoyed dinner at sister Anshula Kapoor's home last night, where dad Boney and brother Arjun were also present. Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate your birthday!
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite a few film projects in her kitty. She's gearing up for films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday with papa Boney Kapoor at Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in an all-white outfit as she celebrated her special day with family. The Kapoors surely missed Khushi during this occasion.
-
Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday with a quiet family dinner hosted by sister Anshul Kapoor.
-
For the unversed, On March 4, she was in Chennai with father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor for the prayer meet of her mother and legendary actress Sridevi. She even posted a picture on her Instagram account and wrote that she wished she was here.
-
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Takht and Roohi Afzana.
-
The actress is also said to be a part of Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele. This will be the first time the duo will be collaborating for a film. But the makers are yet to make an official announcement. The project has been put on the backburner.
-
Speaking of Boney Kapoor, he is all set to wear the producer's hat for Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidan.
Janhvi Kapoor was clicked at Arjun Kapoor's Juhu residence. It seems like the actress was all set to ring in her special day with the family. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe