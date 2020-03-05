Want to know how Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday? Here you go!

Ever since she made her debut with the 2018 romance, Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has been one of the most popular and talked-about celebrities on social media and even in the Hindi film industry. She was equally impressive in the anthology, Ghost Stories, and has a lot of exciting offers on her platter.

The young and brimming actress celebrates her 23rd birthday on March 6. But she doesn't plan to bring in the occasion with glitz or grandeur. ETimes reports the actress will be hosted by sister Anshula Kapoor and celebrate her birthday with a quiet family dinner.

On March 4, she was in Chennai with father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor for the prayer meet of her mother and legendary actress Sridevi. She even posted a picture on her Instagram account and wrote that she wished she was here. In case you missed it, see it here:

Well, we'll wait for pictures and videos and lots of posts for her birthday. On the work front, she's gearing up for Gunjan Saxena, RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

